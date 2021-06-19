Local

BOSTON

Person Stabbed on Boston Common; No Arrests

According to police, the victim walked into a local area hospital with a stab wound.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Someone was injured Saturday evening in a stabbing on Boston Common, police said.

Officers responded to the common after the department received a call for a reported stabbing just before 6:45 p.m.

According to police, the victim walked into a local area hospital with a stab wound. The person's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The area was blocked off with yellow crime tape, and multiple evidence markers were visible as authorities took pictures of the scene, including inside a trash can.

Multiple officers were on scene. Some appeared to be interviewing witnesses, including a man at a hot dog stand.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect description was provided.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

