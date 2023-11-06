Boy stabbed outside Allston school, 14-year-old arrested

A boy was injured Monday afternoon in a stabbing outside a school in Boston's Allston neighborhood, and a 14-year-old has been arrested, police announced.

Boston police say they received a call at 3:18 p.m. for a person stabbed in the area of 40 Armington Street, which is the listed address for the Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Responding officers found a boy who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of what police said are non-life threatening stab wounds.

A second victim was found in the same area, police added, but they had not been stabbed yet. They were assaulted with a knife by the same person who stabbed the first victim.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy in the area of Ringer Park and he was placed under arrest for assault, and assault and battery, police said. He'll be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on various charges related to this incident.

Further information was not available, including what led up to the stabbing.