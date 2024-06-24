Person stabbed outside Dartmouth Mall, police say

A person was injured in a stabbing at a mall in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday, and another person is in custody.

Police say officers responded to the Dartmouth Mall, located at 200 N Dartmouth Mall, around 2:50 p.m. regarding a possible stabbing in the parking lot outside of Five Below.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officers found a victim with what appeared to be non-life threatening stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Both people involved are reported to be youths, according to police.

The scene remained active later Sunday, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Further details were not available.