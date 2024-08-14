Person stabbed outside MBTA station in East Boston

Police say a person was stabbed Tuesday in East Boston.
The stabbing occurred outside the Maverick MBTA stop.
The male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
Authorities did not say whether any arrests had been made.
