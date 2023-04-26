Person Stabbed Tuesday Night in Dorchester

One person was stabbed on Tuesday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, leading to a police investigation into the incident, according to authorities in the city.
The stabbing happened on Oldfields Road on Tuesday night, the Boston Police Department said, adding that the condition of the victim was not known.
Authorities were seen on Oldfields Road investigating the incident.
Additional information has not been released by police.
