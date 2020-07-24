Man Fatally Struck By MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Woburn

A person has died after being struck by a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter rail train in Woburn, Massachusetts, transit police say.

Woburn Fire and EMS, as well as transit police officers, responded to the MBTA's Mishawum Station around 4:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a person possibly struck by a commuter rail train.

Transit police say a male, whose age is not yet known, was intentionally on the right of way when he was struck by a northbound train.

He was pronounced dead as a result of injuries he sustained, transit police said.

A bus diversion has been set up while detectives are on scene investigating.

Foul play is not suspected, according to transit police.

