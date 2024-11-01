Maine

Person suffers severe burns in house fire in Skowhegan, Maine

Investigators were on scene into the evening Thursday

By Marc Fortier

One person was critically injured in a fire in Skowhegan, Maine, on Thursday afternoon.

The Fire Marshal's Office said they were called by the Skowhegan Fire Department to respond to a house fire in the 700 block of Waterville Road around 3 p.m. Thursday.

One person was able to make it out of the home, but they suffered severe burns and were taken to Reddington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where they were listed in critical condition. A medical helicopter later transported the victim to another facility.

Investigators were on scene into the evening on Thursday.

No further details were released.

The Fire Marshal's Office said firefighters from Skowhegan, Waterville, Madison, Canaan, Fairfield, Norridgewock and Cornville all responded to the fire, along with Redington Fairview EMS and Skowhegan and Fairfield police.

