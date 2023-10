A person was stabbed Thursday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say a male victim was stabbed outside of a KFC on Columbia Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police did not say whether any arrests had been made.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.