Person Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Marlboro

A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after police received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in Marlboro, Massachusetts.

Marlboro police said they responded to the complex at 47 Briarwood Lane around 9:30 a.m. after the victim reported he was shot.

The victim, who is male, was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police said the situation remained active as of 12:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

