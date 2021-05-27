Person Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Marlboro

A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after police received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in Marlboro, Massachusetts.
Marlboro police said they responded to the complex at 47 Briarwood Lane around 9:30 a.m. after the victim reported he was shot.
The victim, who is male, was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police said the situation remained active as of 12:30 p.m.
No further details were immediately available.