Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Marlboro

Person Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Marlboro

The victim, who is male was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

A person was taken to the hospital Thursday after police received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in Marlboro, Massachusetts.

Marlboro police said they responded to the complex at 47 Briarwood Lane around 9:30 a.m. after the victim reported he was shot.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim, who is male, was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 1 min ago

Your Updated Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast

Summer Style 1 hour ago

Summer 2021 Fashion Tips From a Local Expert Who Will Have You Launching Your Season In Style

Police said the situation remained active as of 12:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Sen. Mitt Romney received the Profile in Courage Award from the JFK Library Foundation.

This article tagged under:

MarlboroMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us