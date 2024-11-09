Person tells UConn students to get on the ground, implies gun inside dining hall

An investigation is underway after a person yelled for students to get on the ground, implying they had a gun at a University of Connecticut dining hall Thursday night.

A UConn spokesperson said an individual implied they had a gun while using hand motions and yelling at students to get on the ground at the Connecticut Hall dining facility.

University police said no weapons or other dangerous items were found, and no injuries were reported.

The university said they've identified the person responsible and said they'll be held accountable.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.