Person uses pry bar, rock to break into Hingham business, police say

A person used a pry bar and a rock to break into a Hingham, Massachusetts, business this week, police said Friday.

The incident happened at about 12:50 a.m. Thursday Derby Street, Hingham police said.

When officers arrived, they found a pry bar in front of Lunette Optic and a large rock inside the store, according to police.

The person tried to break open the front door with the pry bar and then shattered the glass door with a rock, police said. Several display cases were forced open and glasses were stolen.

The number of items stolen wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information about the break-in should call the Hingham Police Department at 781-741-1443. Anonymous tips can be made on hpd.org.