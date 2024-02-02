HINGHAM

Person uses pry bar, rock to break into Hingham business, police say

The person tried to break open the front door with the pry bar and then shattered the glass door with a rock, police said

A person used a pry bar and a rock to break into a Hingham, Massachusetts, business this week, police said Friday.

The incident happened at about 12:50 a.m. Thursday Derby Street, Hingham police said.

When officers arrived, they found a pry bar in front of Lunette Optic and a large rock inside the store, according to police.

The person tried to break open the front door with the pry bar and then shattered the glass door with a rock, police said. Several display cases were forced open and glasses were stolen.

The number of items stolen wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information about the break-in should call the Hingham Police Department at 781-741-1443. Anonymous tips can be made on hpd.org.

