Person with gun ‘behaving erratically' prompts warning in Worcester

By Asher Klein

Police in Worcester asked the public to avoid a part of Union Hill over a person with a gun "behaving erratically."

The incident was unfolding near the intersection of Cutler and Dorchester streets, Worcester police said.

They didn't say if anyone was hurt or characterize the erratic behavior.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

WorcesterWorcester Police Department
