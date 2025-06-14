Person with measles visited Boston, health officials warn

A person with measles visited Boston over the weekend, health officials said Friday.

The Boston Public Health Commission and Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the infected person was in the city June 7-8.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The health agencies are working to identify and alert people who may have been exposed. They specified that people who were at the following locations at the listed times could be affected:

Westin Boston Seaport District hotel, and the restaurants inside, between 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 8

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 8

Logan Airport Terminal C between 5 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 8

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The person then flew to Miami on JetBlue Flight 639 on Sunday, departing at 9:12 p.m., health officials said, noting that they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to notify passengers who are at risk of being exposed.

People who are not vaccinated against measles who have been exposed should contact their health care provider immediately, health officials said, adding that they need to avoid public places and monitor for symptoms for 21 days, or through June 29.

Citing data from the DPH, the BPHC said 94% of children in Suffolk County are fully vaccinated against measles, explaining that it is 93% to 97% effective in preventing infection and protecting against severe disease.

"This case of measles highlights the importance of obtaining the MMR vaccine to protect ourselves and our community. The MMR vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles infection and also protects against mumps and rubella," Boston Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said in a statement. "Children should receive the vaccine at 12-15 months of age and again before kindergarten to ensure strong immunity. Children who are at least 6 months old who are traveling internationally should receive an early dose of vaccine before traveling. It is never too late for children or adults to get the measles vaccine and for the vaccine to be effective, even if they are past the age recommended by doctors."

Health officials said measles is "a highly contagious virus that begins with flu-like symptoms, including cough, high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body." It can be spread through breathing, coughing and sneezing, and it can be contracted if surfaces are touched within two hours of an infected person being in the area.

The U.S. has seen an uptick in measles cases this year, with several states reporting outbreaks. Two unvaccinated children have died in Texas, and an unvaccinated adult died in New Mexico.