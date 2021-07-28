Local

BOSTON

Person's Body Pulled From Charles River After Hourslong Search

Witnesses said they saw a shirtless man struggling in the river Wednesday morning

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Search-and-rescue crews were seen pulling a body from the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge Wednesday.

Authorities from both cities had been searching the river for at least two hours near the Boston University Bridge.

Authorities haven't released any information about what they believe happened to the man.

Witnesses said they saw a shirtless man struggling in the river Wednesday morning. They tried to get to the middle of the river to rescue the man but lost sight of him in the water.

Boats and divers were brought to the scene to help with the search.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONCambridgeBoston UniversityCharles Riversearch and rescue
