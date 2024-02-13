milton

Person's death under investigation at Mass. river

The body was reported about 9:10 a.m., and police responded to the banks of the river, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a death investigation by the Neponset River in Milton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Police were investigating a person's death by a river in Milton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

First responders were seen at the Neponset Valley Yacht Club on Granite Avenue, near the Granite Avenue Drawbridge over the Neponset River.

The body was reported about 9:10 a.m., and police responded to the banks of the river, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman. More information wasn't immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Norfolk County prosecutors for more information.

