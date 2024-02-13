Person's death under investigation at Mass. river

Police were investigating a person's death by a river in Milton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

First responders were seen at the Neponset Valley Yacht Club on Granite Avenue, near the Granite Avenue Drawbridge over the Neponset River.

The body was reported about 9:10 a.m., and police responded to the banks of the river, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman. More information wasn't immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Norfolk County prosecutors for more information.