Person's Death Under Investigation in Roxbury, Police Say

A person's death is under investigation in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police say.
Boston police received a call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and responded to 1990 Columbus Avenue.
Two officers could be seen standing just inside the building's doorway late Tuesday night, where signage read 'Doris Bunte Apartments.'
The Boston Housing Authority development was renamed in 2018; it was formerly called Walnut Park Apartments.
Boston police have confirmed the death investigation but have released very little information otherwise.
There is an active and ongoing investigation, police said.