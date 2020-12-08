Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston police

Person's Death Under Investigation in Roxbury, Police Say

Boston police received a call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and responded to 1990 Columbus Avenue.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person's death is under investigation in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police say.

Boston police received a call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and responded to 1990 Columbus Avenue.

Two officers could be seen standing just inside the building's doorway late Tuesday night, where signage read 'Doris Bunte Apartments.'

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 1 hour ago

Rain, Snow Showers Wednesday, Warmer Weather Ends the Week

fire 2 hours ago

18 People Displaced After Roxbury Apartment Fire

The Boston Housing Authority development was renamed in 2018; it was formerly called Walnut Park Apartments.

Boston police have confirmed the death investigation but have released very little information otherwise.

There is an active and ongoing investigation, police said.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeMassachusettsRoxburydeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us