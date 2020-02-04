Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, was in Nashua, New Hampshire Tuesday morning, just a week ahead of the state's primary. Deval Patrick toured Manchester Central High School, ahead of a busy day campaigning in the Granite State.
10 photos
1/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
2/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg stands outside a tattoo parlor in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
3/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg sips his cup of coffee in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
4/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
5/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
6/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
7/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 BOSTON
8/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic Presidential candidate Deval Patrick, the former Governor of Massachusetts, visited Manchester Central High School in New Hampshire ahead of a busy day of campaigning in the Granite State.
9/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
10/10
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston