Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Postpones Vaccinations for Children Under 5 Until April

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pfizer has stopped it’s request for FDA authorization, for its youngest age group, kids 6 months through four years old.

They say they’re waiting for more information on a 3-dose series of the vaccine instead of a 2 dose as they are expecting the 3 dose, "may provide a higher level of protection."

Experts say it’s like adults, needing the booster.

It's a big disappointment for parents of kids under 5, who've been on a waiting game since the beginning of the pandemic.

In November a vaccine for children ages 5-11 years old was authorized, but unfortunately many won't be able to get their kids vaccinated as soon as they had hoped with this delay.

The company says they’re aiming for April as the new timeline.

More Stories on Pfizer

COVID-19 4 hours ago

One Eye on Midterms, Dems Ease Up on Approach to Virus

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Pfizer Delays Its FDA Application to Expand Its Covid Vaccine to Kids Under 5 Until April

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 vaccinePfizer IncPfizer vaccinevaccine for childrenfda approval
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us