Pfizer Vaccine Available for Children 12-15 in Mass. Thursday

About 400,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 become eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine in Massachusetts Thursday.

Health care and vaccine providers across the state were already positioned to start vaccinating the age group, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday, pending a vote from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel.

The CDC signed off on expanded usage of Pfizer's and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children over 12 Wednesday, clearing the way for pediatricians to start giving out the shots across the U.S. as early as Thursday.

The Baker Administration has been reaching out to pediatricians to ensure they play a role in providing shots to those eligible children. Baker encouraged parents to reach out to their primary care physicians with any questions about COVID-19 vaccines for teenagers.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' recommendation, which was adopted 14-0 with one refusal, comes two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's and BioNTech's request to allow their shot to be given to young teens on an emergency use basis. The endorsement then received final approval from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Moderna is also testing its COVID-19 vaccine in children below the age of 16 but has not yet received federal approval for use in younger populations.

Some children were already getting their first dose Wednesday night at the Boys & Girls Club in Worcester. Echela Sahajapal brought her 14-year-old daughter to get vaccinated.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on the trials for the children because it’s very important for me to get her vaccinated," Sahajapal said.