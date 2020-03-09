Pharma Company With 5,000 Mass. Workers Tells Employees to Work at Home Amid Coronavirus Concerns

A global pharmaceutical company whose U.S. headquarters is in Cambridge, Massachusetts is asking employees to work from home as concerns over the novel coronavirus continue to grow.

Takeda, a Japanese-based company, has asked employees to split shifts, commute in off-peak hours and work from home, according to a news release on their website.

The company employs about 5,000 people at its Cambridge headquarters, the Boston Globe reports.

The company told employees in an email that if they cannot work from home, they should limit workplace gatherings to "no more than 10 people, and keep at least six feet from one another," according to the Globe.

The company's president of global vaccines Rajeev Venkayya, announced in a news release that it is working on the development of a vaccine to treat high-risk patients with COVID-19.

Massachusetts health officials over the weekend said the number of presumed cases of coronavirus stood at 28.