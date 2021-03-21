Phase 4 of Reopening Begins in Mass. Monday, Including Outdoor Dining in Boston

The final phase of the COVID-19 reopening plan begins in Massachusetts on Monday, complete with relaxed travel restrictions and the return of outdoor dining in Boston.

Large entertainment and sports venues such as the TD Garden and Fenway Park will be able to reopen to fans, albeit in a limited capacity. In addition, public gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors are the new maximum, and private gatherings can include up to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Under the guidelines set forth by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the larger venues will be permitted to admit up to 12% of their full capacity. For the Garden, this means roughly 2,350 fans and a little more than 4,500 fans at Fenway. It is unclear how the Bruins recent COVID-19 pause will affect their next scheduled home game, Thursday vs. the Islanders at 7 p.m. in Boston.

The Red Sox first home game is schedule for Thursday, April 1.

Summer camps, exhibitions and convention halls will also be allowed to operate under Phase 4, and weddings and other events may include dance floors.

Meanwhile, outdoor dining makes its return to Boston Monday.

The travel restrictions for Massachusetts have been replaced by a travel advisory, in which anyone arriving in the state after being elsewhere for more than 24 hours will be advised to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival, though it is no longer a requirement.

Fully vaccinated travelers are exempt from the advisory, along with travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts.