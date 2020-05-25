Phase 1 of Reopening Mass. Continues With Hair Salons, Dog Groomers and More

More businesses in Massachusetts are welcoming in customers Monday as part of the first phase of the state's reopening plan.

While you're going to see things start to reopen, it's still going to look very different.

Today, hair salons, barbershops and dog groomers are open for business. However, they will be by appointment only and have restrictions in place.

Car washes can begin washing the outside of your car, but they won't be cleaning the inside.

Beaches and parks are opening as well.

But again, there will still a need to continue social distancing. When that's not possible, people will still need to wear masks. And Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said we shouldn't expect that to change anytime soon.

"For the foreseeable future, for the next 6 to 8 months wearing masks, social distancing, physical distancing, not being in large gatherings," Walsh said. "All of that is so important to stopping the spread of the virus."

Gov. Charlie Baker said what comes next will all be based on data. Each phase is expected to last three to four weeks, but depending on case numbers, they could last longer.