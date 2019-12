It was wet. It was cold. It was hard to hold onto the football. It was hard to tackle. "It's what we are," Bill Belichick told his team after beating the Cowboys, 13-9. It wasn't pretty, but some of the grades are solid despite what the numbers might suggest. The quarterback's mark would be the foremost example of that. His statistics were forgettable, but his pass placement and movement in the pocket were exemplary at times. Let's start there as we dive into the grades.