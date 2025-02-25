SJC denies request for resentencing or new trial in Philip Chism murder case

The man convicted of raping and killing a high school math teacher in Danvers, Massachusetts, when he was a teenager has been denied a request for a new trial or a reconsideration of his sentence.

Philip Chism raped and murdered Danvers High School math teacher Colleen Ritzer in 2013, when he was 14 years old, in a case that rocked the town.

In October, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court heard new arguments in the case. Chism is currently serving a 25-year sentence for murder and 40 years and one day for raping and robbing her.

Even though the murder sentence makes Chism eligible for parole after 25 years, he will not be eligible for 40 years because of the two other convictions. His lawyers argued that's essentially giving him a life sentence, violating the state's constitution.

Article 26 grants parole eligibility after 25 years if a reasonable possibility of rehabilitation is established. Now, Chism's lawyers say the judge never gave them the chance to present evidence that would prove that, violating his rights. They presented those arguments to the Supreme Judicial Court in hopes of getting Chism resentenced.

However, in the decision released Tuesday, the justices ruled that there were no errors in the previous decisions and rejected the request for a new trial or resentencing.

"After carefully reviewing the record, we conclude that none of the asserted errors, standing alone or cumulatively, requires a new trial, and that there is no other basis on which to disturb the jury's verdict," the decision reads. Read the full decision below.

Ritzer's family released a statement following the hearing in October:

"The heinous crime committed against our daughter and sister Colleen was an attack on her and all that is good in the world. Her life was viciously and brutally taken by this evil individual, and the horror she endured is unimaginable. It is clear and agreed to by a trial and jury of his peers that the convict’s actions were premeditated, calculated, and committed of pure evil based upon overwhelming evidence. Without any admission of remorse, this evil individual cannot be rehabilitated.

If the convict’s 40-year sentence is reduced for the crimes he was found guilty, he could be eligible for parole at age 39. This is unthinkable, considering his later violent attack on another young woman. Colleen and our family will not be afforded a second chance. If we live in a just society, neither should he.

For more than a decade, we have fought tirelessly for justice for Colleen, but there can never truly be justice for the life that was stolen from us. We will continue to fight these senseless judicial proceedings because we owe it to Colleen and her memory. That we, her family, and friends must even consider the possibility of reducing this convicted murderer’s sentence is unbelievable. We should not have to continue enduring this painful process. Our family, and all those who loved Colleen and live each day to preserve her memory through kindness and love, deserve lasting justice and peace."

