Phone-free zones: Mass. schools experiment with new policies

As kids get ready to head back to school, some Massachusetts school districts are asking students to put away their cellphones – in pouches and bins – so they can put their focus on their futures.

As each district decides how to handle the issue, two schools are taking different approaches to creating phone-free zones in their classrooms.

At Brockton High School, Principal Kevin McCaskill says students will now use Yondr pouches—special pouches that lock up their phones during class.

“We’ve had students asking why they’re being penalized, but others understand why we’re doing this and are willing to give it a try," McCaskill said.

Over at Methuen High School, the new policy asks students to place their phones in clear bins or pocket charts during class—unless they have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 Plan that says otherwise.

The details were discussed at a recent school committee meeting.

“They’ll still have their phones with them at lunch, but we don’t want to see them during class,” said Methuen Superintendent Brandi Kwong. “If it’s not a problem during instruction, we’ve solved our problem.”

Licensed mental health counselor Dr. Laura Streyffeler warns that kids might have a hard time adjusting to the new rules.

“For most kids, the only time they’re not on their phone is when they’re being punished,” she said.

McCaskill acknowledges the transition could be tough.

“When change happens, it’s hard for everyone, even us adults. There will be some growing pains,” he said.

Methuen’s policy goes a step further by also requiring students to turn over their phones at some school events, like dances. The superintendent said in the meeting the goal is to prevent outcomes like cyberbullying.