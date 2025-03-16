PHOTOS: 2025 South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade By Marc Fortier • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Hundreds of thousands of people packed into South Boston for Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Here are some images from the annual event: 12 photos 1/12 Getty Images A person dressed as a leprechaun runs during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 2/12 Minute Men Militia reenactors fire off a salvo during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 3/12 Parade viewers wave flags and cheer on marchers during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 4/12 The Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums marches during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 5/12 Parade viewers wave flags and cheer on marchers during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 6/12 Parade viewers wave flags and cheer on marchers during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 7/12 People wave flags and cheer as marchers go by during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 8/12 Boston Mayor Michelle Wu waves to people as she marches during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 9/12 People dance in the streets during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 10/12 People wave flags and cheer on parade marchers during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 11/12 Police from Ireland march during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 12/12 Members of the US Navy high five parade viewers during the annual St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on March 16, 2025. Evacuation Day commemorates the evacuation of British forces from the city of Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) This article tagged under: Boston More Photo Galleries Food and drink with a view at Nubb's Lobster Shack PHOTOS: Major fire burns in Lynn PHOTOS: Beer, food and murals and Sterling Street Brewery in Devens Snowy scenes from Boston's Seaport District