PHOTOS: Boston Residents Brave Bitter Cold Snap in March

Boston residents braved weather that felt below 0 from a cold snap that hit New England on Tuesday, the second day of March.

Residents donned face masks and jackets as they walked around the city as high winds of at least 20-30 mph opened up the potential for building damage and power outages.

Firefighters were called to a mid-rise apartment building on Revere Beach Blvd. and to a building in Boston to assess wind damage.

The weekend is expected to bring warmer temperatures across New England.