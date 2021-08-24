PHOTOS: Car Plunges Into Charles River After Cambridge Crash

A car was submerged in the Charles River Tuesday morning after a crash on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

One man was pulled from the water by a private boat in the area of Western Avenue after the crash sent his Subaru off the road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. No major injuries were reported, Massachusetts State Police said.

Crews lifted the small SUV from the water and towed it away Tuesday morning. NBC10's Mark Garfinkel captured the scene: