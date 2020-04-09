LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. Photos: Empty Boston Streets Filled With Discarded Gloves, Supplies During Coronavirus Outbreak Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago 18 photos 1/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston Two discarded gloves on a sidewalk in Brookline on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 2/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston A smashed surgical mask on the street in Fenway on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 3/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston A bottle of Purell hand sanitizer in the middle of the street near Northeastern University on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 4/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston A purple glove sits next to the curb in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 5/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston A surgical glove discarded on a sidewalk in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 6/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston A pair of blue surgical seen next to a parked car in Fenway on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 7/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston A discarded glove seen in Fenway on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 8/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston A surgical glove and other trash seen in a street in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 9/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston Surgical gloves found on a sidewalk in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 10/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston A blue surgical glove discarded on a street in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 11/18 Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston A white surgical glove discarded on a sidewalk in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2020. 12/18 NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll A blue glove is discarded on a sidewalk in Brookline Village. 13/18 NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll A white glove is seen in the street in Brookline Village. 14/18 NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll A blue surgical glove is discarded on a sidewalk in Brookline Village. 15/18 NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll A discarded mask on a street in Brookline Village. 16/18 NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll A Clorox wipe is discarded in a bush in Brookline Village. 17/18 NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll A pair of blue gloves are discarded in the middle of a street in Brookline Village. 18/18 NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll A blue glove is discarded in the street in Brookline Village. This article tagged under: BOSTONcoronavirus 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Mass. Residents Come Together in Isolation to Beat Coronavirus PHOTOS: Here’s What Market Basket’s New Social Distancing Rules Look Like Italy’s Heroes: Faces of the Front Line Against Coronavirus Fight How to Get a Coronavirus Test