Photos: Empty Boston Streets Filled With Discarded Gloves, Supplies During Coronavirus Outbreak

18 photos
1/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
Two discarded gloves on a sidewalk in Brookline on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
2/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A smashed surgical mask on the street in Fenway on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
3/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A bottle of Purell hand sanitizer in the middle of the street near Northeastern University on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
4/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A purple glove sits next to the curb in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
5/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A surgical glove discarded on a sidewalk in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
6/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A pair of blue surgical seen next to a parked car in Fenway on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
7/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A discarded glove seen in Fenway on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
8/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A surgical glove and other trash seen in a street in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
9/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
Surgical gloves found on a sidewalk in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
10/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A blue surgical glove discarded on a street in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
11/18
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston
A white surgical glove discarded on a sidewalk in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
12/18
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A blue glove is discarded on a sidewalk in Brookline Village.
13/18
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A white glove is seen in the street in Brookline Village.
14/18
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A blue surgical glove is discarded on a sidewalk in Brookline Village.
15/18
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A discarded mask on a street in Brookline Village.
16/18
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A Clorox wipe is discarded in a bush in Brookline Village.
17/18
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A pair of blue gloves are discarded in the middle of a street in Brookline Village.
18/18
NBC10 Boston/Shira Stoll
A blue glove is discarded in the street in Brookline Village.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONcoronavirus

