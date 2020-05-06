Photos: F-15 Flyover to Honor Coronavirus First Responders
Four F-15s jets from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard flew over hospitals across the state to honor first responders on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. The fighters were seen flying over several Boston locations, including the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and the VA Medical Center facilities.
4 photos
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4