The scene inside and outside of court on Day 1 of Karen Read's second murder trial

1/10
Neil Kelliher, of Canton, shows his support for Karen REad inside the protest buffer zone near Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
2/10
Karen Read’s parents, Janet and William, pass through a media group to gt into the Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
3/10
Karen Read, right, and her legal team lead by Alan Jackson arrive at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, for opening statements on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
4/10
Karen Read during opening arguments at Karen Read’s second murder trial on April 22. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
5/10
Protesters and supporters stand in the court-mandated buffer zone outside of the Karen Read retrial at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
6/10
Special prosecutor Hank Brennan gives his opening argument with his cell phone at Karen Read’s second murder trial on April 22. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
7/10
Attorney Alan Jackson gives his opening statement at Karen Read’s second murder trial on April 22. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
8/10
Judge Beverly Cannone addresses the jury at Karen Read’s second murder trial on April 22. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
9/10
Dedham, MA – April 22: Karen Read walks into Norfolk County Superior Court for opening statements in her retrial on April 22, 2025. Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder for allegedly backing her Lexus SUV into Boston police officer John O’Keefe early on Jan. 29, 2022, after dropping him off outside a Canton home. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
10/10
Dedham, MA – April 22: Karen Read walks into Norfolk County Superior Court for opening statements in her retrial on April 22, 2025. Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder for allegedly backing her Lexus SUV into Boston police officer John O’Keefe early on Jan. 29, 2022, after dropping him off outside a Canton home. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
