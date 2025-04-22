The scene inside and outside of court on Day 1 of Karen Read's second murder trial

10 photos 1/10 Neil Kelliher, of Canton, shows his support for Karen REad inside the protest buffer zone near Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. 2/10 Karen Read’s parents, Janet and William, pass through a media group to gt into the Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. 3/10 Karen Read, right, and her legal team lead by Alan Jackson arrive at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, for opening statements on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. 4/10 Karen Read during opening arguments at Karen Read’s second murder trial on April 22. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images) 5/10 Protesters and supporters stand in the court-mandated buffer zone outside of the Karen Read retrial at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. 6/10 Special prosecutor Hank Brennan gives his opening argument with his cell phone at Karen Read’s second murder trial on April 22. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images) 7/10 Attorney Alan Jackson gives his opening statement at Karen Read’s second murder trial on April 22. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images) 8/10 Judge Beverly Cannone addresses the jury at Karen Read’s second murder trial on April 22. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images) 9/10 Dedham, MA – April 22: Karen Read walks into Norfolk County Superior Court for opening statements in her retrial on April 22, 2025. Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder for allegedly backing her Lexus SUV into Boston police officer John O’Keefe early on Jan. 29, 2022, after dropping him off outside a Canton home. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) 10/10 Dedham, MA – April 22: Karen Read walks into Norfolk County Superior Court for opening statements in her retrial on April 22, 2025. Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder for allegedly backing her Lexus SUV into Boston police officer John O’Keefe early on Jan. 29, 2022, after dropping him off outside a Canton home. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

More Photo Galleries