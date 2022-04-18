Photos From the Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes are participating in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston.

The Boston Marathon returns to the traditional Patriots’ Day date on Monday, April 18 for the first time since 2019. This spring, the race is back to featuring a field of around 30,000 athletes, after a dip to about 20,000 in-person competitors in the fall.

All race participants were required to be fully vaccinated. In addition, masks are required on official buses and in medical tents. Here are photos from the event:

