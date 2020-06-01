LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. Photos: Here’s What it Looked Like as Boston’s George Floyd Protests Turned Violent Published 25 mins ago • Updated 15 mins ago At least 40 people were arrested and seven officers injured as a day of peaceful protests in Boston over the death of George Floyd turned violent, with looting, vandalism and rocks and bricks thrown at police officers. This series of images shows what it looked like as the situation escalated. 18 photos 1/18 Getty Images Smoke rises around police as they spray pepper spray during clashes with protesters after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 2/18 Getty Images Protesters hold up their hands as they face police after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 3/18 Getty Images A protester holds up yellow barricade tape reading "don't shoot" during clashes with police after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 4/18 Getty Images BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 31: Demonstrators walk in front of a police car that has been lit on fire during a protest in response to the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Protests spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world in response to the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) 5/18 6/18 NBC10 Boston 7/18 Getty Images Protesters clash with police after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 8/18 9/18 Getty Images Police surround a protester (bottom L) during clashes after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 10/18 Getty Images A protester faces police (out of frame) during clashes after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 11/18 Getty Images A protester squints after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes with police after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 12/18 Getty Images A destroyed police cruiser is guarded by officers during clashes with protesters after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 13/18 Getty Images A protester throws back a gas canister during clashes with police after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 14/18 NBC10 Boston 15/18 Getty Images Protesters confront police during clashes after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 16/18 Getty Images Protesters walk past a small fire during clashes with police after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 17/18 Getty Images Police stand guard with batons during clashes with protesters after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. 18/18 Getty Images A firefighter stands near a police cruiser that was set on fire after clashes with protesters after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody, in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)