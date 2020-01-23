Local
PHOTOS: Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early

By Mark Garfinkel

After serving less than a year in jail for involuntary manslaughter, 23-year-old Michelle Carter walked free on Thursday following her early release.

Sentenced to 15 months in jail for urging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to take his own life, Carter was released three months early for good behavior.

Carter was 17 at the time of 18-year-old Roy's suicide. In the days leading up to the young man's death, Carter sent him various text messages encouraging Roy to end his life.

Michelle Carter, 23, is escorted out of Bristol County Jail following her early release from jail.
Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. Roy, 18, died of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2015 after his girlfriend urged to him to "get back in" his truck.
Michelle Carter exits the jail with a bag in hand and walks toward a car, where her parents are waiting.
Michelle Carter exits the jail and walks toward a car, where her parents are waiting.
Carter is consoled by a woman after entering a vehicle upon her release.
Exclusive video taken by NBC10 Boston show Carter and her lawyer enter Taunton District Court for a probation appointment.
After her exit, Michelle Carter appears in Taunton District Court to report for probation.
Several members of the media wait outside Bristol County Jail on Jan. 23, 2020 as they await Carter's release.

