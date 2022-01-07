LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. Weather PHOTOS: Scenes from Boston's First Major Snowstorm of the Season Published 58 mins ago • Updated 54 mins ago An intense snowstorm moved through the region early Friday affecting the early morning commute. Here's a look at some scenes from the quick-moving storm. Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. An early morning look outside the Wonderland MBTA station in Revere. (Mark Garfinkel) Plow trucks were out in full force in the early morning to clear roads. (Mark Garfinkel) A snow plow clearing accumulating snow in Revere around 5:35a.m. (Mark Garfinkel) Fast accumulating snow made for treacherous conditions. (Mark Garfinkel) This article tagged under: WeatherWeather forecastweather new englandweather stories