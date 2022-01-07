Local

PHOTOS: Scenes from Boston's First Major Snowstorm of the Season

An intense snowstorm moved through the region early Friday affecting the early morning commute. Here's a look at some scenes from the quick-moving storm.

An early morning look outside the Wonderland MBTA station in Revere. (Mark Garfinkel)

Plow trucks were out in full force in the early morning to clear roads. (Mark Garfinkel)

A snow plow clearing accumulating snow in Revere around 5:35a.m. (Mark Garfinkel)

Fast accumulating snow made for treacherous conditions. (Mark Garfinkel)

