A boat was found partially sank in the Mystic River off Chelsea on Tuesday morning.

No one was found inside the 41-foot cabin cruiser that was mostly submerged at the Chelsea Yacht Club under the Tobin Bridge, according to Chelsea fire officials.

The sunken boat was reported just before 7 a.m., officials said.

NBC10 Boston A sunken boat in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

