Stolen Lamborghinis Recovered in Malden Crash

Around 3 a.m., police received a call about a pair of Lamborghini SUVs stolen from a luxury dealership in Wayland. A few hours later, a crash involving the two cars was reported.

Mark Garfinkle/NBC10 Boston
Two stolen Lamborghinis were involved in a Malden crash on Tuesday.
Mark Garfinkle/NBC10 Boston
Two stolen Lamborghinis were involved in a Malden crash on Tuesday.
Mark Garfinkle/NBC10 Boston
Two stolen Lamborghinis were involved in a Malden crash on Tuesday.
Mark Garfinkel
NBC10 Boston
Police officers look for a suspect involved in the theft of two Lamborghinis from a Wayland luxury car dealership.
NBC10 Boston
Two stolen Lamborghinis were involved in a crash with each other in Malden Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts

