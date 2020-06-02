Photos: Thousands Turn Out for Protest in Boston

Thousands of protesters filled a park in Boston on Tuesday night to denounce police brutality against black people as anger over the death of George Floyd continues to roil the city and the nation. The gathering continued late into the night as hundreds of participants headed downtown.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 02: Violence In Boston Inc. and Black Lives Matter organizers lead a march in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American, at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police, on June 02, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Protests calling for an end to police brutality have spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston police surrounded by protesters at a George Floyd rally in Franklin Park Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
People gather in Boston, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Demonstrators hold a “die-in” at a Boston rally in memory of George Floyd Tuesday.
