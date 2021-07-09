Local

Tropical Storm Elsa

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Elsa Brings Torrential Rain, Flooding to New England

Flash flood warnings are in effect across most of New England

By Kelly Garrity

Tropical Storm Elsa has brought heavy rain and flooding to areas across New England.

Police closed roads and warned residents to not attempt to drive through heavily flooded areas.

Here are some photos from the storm -- you can send your photos of the storm to isee@nbcboston.com:

Flooding on Garfield Ave in Norwood
Kristie Smith
Flooding on Garfield Ave in Norwood, Massachusetts, has reached up to the undercarriages or cars.
Cars stuck in flood waters in Darien Connecticut
Darien Police Department
Cars stuck in flood waters in Darien, Connecticut.
Water flooding over the seawall on the coast of Connecticut
Norwalk Police Department
Police in Norwalk, Connecticut, are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Calf Pasture Beach and Veterans Park were closed.
Car driving in East Hartford during Tropical storm Elsa
NBC Connecticut

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for much of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut for most of the morning, and in some cases into the afternoon. See severe weather alerts in your area here.

