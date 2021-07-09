PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Elsa Brings Torrential Rain, Flooding to New England

Tropical Storm Elsa has brought heavy rain and flooding to areas across New England.
Police closed roads and warned residents to not attempt to drive through heavily flooded areas.
Here are some photos from the storm -- you can send your photos of the storm to isee@nbcboston.com:
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for much of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut for most of the morning, and in some cases into the afternoon. See severe weather alerts in your area here.