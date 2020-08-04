As
Tropical Storm Isaias passed by New England on Tuesday, it brought powerful and intense wind gusts and caused about a dozen tornado warnings. Trees were downed across the region, especially in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
1/15
NBC10 Boston/NECN
As the storm made its way into New England, several trees were spotted downed on the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut by Tuesday afternoon.
2/15
The downed trees caused a nearly 45 minute traffic backup.
3/15
More downed trees were spotted between Westport and Fairfield on the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut.
4/15
@SpencerFire1
In Spencer, Massachusetts, the storm brought down trees and wires in the areas of Wilson Street and Paxton Road.
5/15
@AuburnMAPolice
In Auburn, Massachusetts, police urged motorists to avoid Millbury Street from the Auburn/Millbury line to Montclair Drive due to a downed tree blocking the roadway.
6/15
Upton Police Department
The storm brought a tree down on a house in Upton, Massachusetts, police said. There were no injuries or damage to the inside of the home.
7/15
Upton Police Department
Also in Upton, police said East Street was closed at Pond Street due to a downed utility pole across the roadway.
8/15
Rehoboth Fire Department
In Rehoboth, Massachusetts, fire officials said they responded to a home after a man was struck by a falling tree in his yard.
9/15
Rehoboth Fire Department
The Rehoboth Fire Department had to help the man after he became trapped underneath the tree. It was unclear on the man's condition.
10/15
Easton Fire Department
The storm also brought down a tree and wires onto a home in Easton, Massachusetts, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
11/15
@ilamont
Closer to Boston, passengers on the MBTA had to deal with delays when a downed tree blocked the Green Line at Newton Highlands.
12/15
Concord Police Department
A tree feel on a home in Concord, Massachusetts.
13/15
NBC10 Boston
A large tree crashed onto a pickup truck on Mulberry Street in Leicester, Massachusetts, as Tropical Storm Isaias brought strong winds to the area.
14/15
A fallen tree on the road in Avalon, Massachusetts.
15/15
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
After a heavy line of rain and wind crossed the Boston area, a rainbow formed, over Boston Light.