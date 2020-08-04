Local

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias Downs Trees, Leaves Rainbow Behind in New England

As Tropical Storm Isaias passed by New England on Tuesday, it brought powerful and intense wind gusts and caused about a dozen tornado warnings. Trees were downed across the region, especially in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

1/15
NBC10 Boston/NECN
As the storm made its way into New England, several trees were spotted downed on the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut by Tuesday afternoon.
2/15
The downed trees caused a nearly 45 minute traffic backup.
3/15
More downed trees were spotted between Westport and Fairfield on the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut.
4/15
@SpencerFire1
In Spencer, Massachusetts, the storm brought down trees and wires in the areas of Wilson Street and Paxton Road.
5/15
@AuburnMAPolice
In Auburn, Massachusetts, police urged motorists to avoid Millbury Street from the Auburn/Millbury line to Montclair Drive due to a downed tree blocking the roadway.
6/15
Upton Police Department
The storm brought a tree down on a house in Upton, Massachusetts, police said. There were no injuries or damage to the inside of the home.
7/15
Upton Police Department
Also in Upton, police said East Street was closed at Pond Street due to a downed utility pole across the roadway.
8/15
Rehoboth Fire Department
In Rehoboth, Massachusetts, fire officials said they responded to a home after a man was struck by a falling tree in his yard.
9/15
Rehoboth Fire Department
The Rehoboth Fire Department had to help the man after he became trapped underneath the tree. It was unclear on the man's condition.
10/15
Easton Fire Department
The storm also brought down a tree and wires onto a home in Easton, Massachusetts, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
11/15
@ilamont
Closer to Boston, passengers on the MBTA had to deal with delays when a downed tree blocked the Green Line at Newton Highlands.
12/15
Concord Police Department
A tree feel on a home in Concord, Massachusetts.
13/15
NBC10 Boston
A large tree crashed onto a pickup truck on Mulberry Street in Leicester, Massachusetts, as Tropical Storm Isaias brought strong winds to the area.
14/15
A fallen tree on the road in Avalon, Massachusetts.
15/15
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
After a heavy line of rain and wind crossed the Boston area, a rainbow formed, over Boston Light.

