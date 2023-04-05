Local

Boston

PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' at Entrance to I-93 in Boston

By Asher Klein

A truck stuck on an entrance to Interstate 93 south in Boston on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A truck got stuck on an entrance to Interstate 93 in Boston Wednesday.

The truck's lift was apparently engaged and hit the roof of the tunnel at the entrance to the southbound side of the highway at Purchase and Congress streets downtown.

Traffic was backed up on the street behind the on-ramp.

See more images here:

A truck stuck on an entrance to Interstate 93 south in Boston on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
A truck stuck on an entrance to Interstate 93 south in Boston on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Traffic backed up in downtown Boston because of a truck getting stuck on an entrance to Interstate 93 south on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Traffic backed up in downtown Boston because of a truck getting stuck on an entrance to Interstate 93 south on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Trucks in Boston more commonly get stuck on Storrow Drive, with has several bridges with low clearance, giving rise to the term "Storrowing."

