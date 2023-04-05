PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' at Entrance to I-93 in Boston

A truck got stuck on an entrance to Interstate 93 in Boston Wednesday.

The truck's lift was apparently engaged and hit the roof of the tunnel at the entrance to the southbound side of the highway at Purchase and Congress streets downtown.

Traffic was backed up on the street behind the on-ramp.

Trucks in Boston more commonly get stuck on Storrow Drive, with has several bridges with low clearance, giving rise to the term "Storrowing."

