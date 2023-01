A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof.

No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston.

The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.

At this hour in #Boston’s Back Bay- This truck struck the bridge on Storrow Dr. East, at the Fenway exit. No injuries and the truck is now here, on Commonwealth Ave. awaiting a tow. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/2dsQmo7u3p — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 16, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

‘Storrowed': 10 Years of Photos of Stuck Trucks on Boston's Storrow Drive