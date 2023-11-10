Pickles the Pig, missing for months, killed by car in Granby

A pig that has been evading capture since the summer in Granby, Massachusetts, died this week.

The Granby Animal Control wrote on its Facebook page that Pickles the Pig was hit and killed by a car Thursday night.

"We were all hoping for a better outcome," wrote animal control, who tried to keep the animal safe.

Pickles was last seen on Tuesday near the Carver and Chicopee street intersection, reported WWLP.

That's the area animal control said they set up a feeding station to trap Pickles. The pig, who had "quite the fan club" while on the run, had been missing since August.