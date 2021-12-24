Pickup Truck Crashes Into Hopkinton Bridge, Killing Driver

A driver is dead after crashing his pickup truck on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said that at just around 8:30 they responded to reports of a crash on Route 495 south in Hopkinton. The Hopkinton Fire Department also responded to assist state police.

Police said a 2004 Ford F250 left the road and crashed into the bridge abutment at the Fruit Street overpass on the right side of the highway.

The driver was a 24-year-old man from Framingham, who was the only occupant of the pickup truck. He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver's name was not released. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause and exact circumstances of the crash is still under investigation, according to police.

The right lane of Route 495 southbound was closed to facilitate crash reconstruction and cleanup.