Pickup truck driver dead after crash on Route 140 in New Bedford

The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Thursday morning after the truck hit a guard rail and went into the air along Route 140 north in New Bedford, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash happened just near the off ramp to Braley Road at Exit 7 shortly after 4 a.m., state troopers said.

The 2006 Ford F-150 was the only car involved in the wreck, and the driver was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The victim has not been named.

An investigation is ongoing by state police.