Pickup Truck Driver in Serious Condition After Rollover Crash in Wareham: Police

The man was driving on Route 25 East when he lost control of his 1995 Ford Ranger

By Alec Greaney

ambulance 0820

The driver of a pickup truck that rolled over and crashed on Route 25 in Wareham on Saturday remains in serious condition, authorities said on Sunday afternoon.

The 65-year-old man from Sagamore Beach was heading east around 12:45 p.m. when he lost control of his 1995 Ford Ranger, which rolled over into the median, Massachusetts State Police said.

The man was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries before being taken in a medical helicopter to Beth Israel Hospital.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 9 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

It is not clear what caused the vehicle to roll over, police said. The crash is still under investigation.

Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us