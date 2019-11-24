Pickup Truck Driver in Serious Condition After Rollover Crash in Wareham: Police

The driver of a pickup truck that rolled over and crashed on Route 25 in Wareham on Saturday remains in serious condition, authorities said on Sunday afternoon.

The 65-year-old man from Sagamore Beach was heading east around 12:45 p.m. when he lost control of his 1995 Ford Ranger, which rolled over into the median, Massachusetts State Police said.

The man was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries before being taken in a medical helicopter to Beth Israel Hospital.

It is not clear what caused the vehicle to roll over, police said. The crash is still under investigation.