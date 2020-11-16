Pickup Truck Wanted by Police Crashes on Route 1 in Lynnfield

A pickup truck that was wanted by police in Peabody, Massachusetts, crashed on Route 1 in Lynnfield on Monday, according to state police. At least one person was injured in the incident.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle was wanted by police or what prompted the crash.

Footage from the scene showed the truck came to a stop under a pole on the highway's median. It was still smoking; police said the vehicle had burst into flames.

A medical helicopter was taking someone hurt in the crash to a local hospital, police said.