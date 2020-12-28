Local

Picture Boston: Our Most Memorable Photos of 2020

We see captivating, heartbreaking and thrilling images every day, but what NBC10 Boston staff photographer Mark Garfinkel captures is always among the most arresting.

Here are some of his photos that stopped us in our tracks this year, from important news stories, like the coronavirus pandemic and the push for racial justice to quiet moments of natural beauty.

41 photos
1/41
Mark Garfinkel
Boston awakens to a beheaded Christopher Columbus statue on June 10.
2/41
Mark Garfinkel
Boston artist Rob Gibbs finishes a painting of Dr. Martin Luther king, Jr. at the Melnea Residences on Sept. 25.
3/41
Mark Garfinkel
Doctors and nurses from Massachusetts General Hospital briefly left the hospital to lend their support at a Black Lives Matter protest at the State House on May 31.
4/41
Mark Garfinkel
A voter hands her ballot to a Boston Municipal Police officer who, along with his partner, is collecting ballots from a full ballot box at the Boston Public Library on Nov. 3.
5/41
Mark Garfinkel
A masked-up Bobby Orr statue on Causeway St. in Boston on April 29.
6/41
Mark Garfinkel
A unique way to keeping social distance in Jamaica Plain on May 4.
7/41
Mark Garfinkel
Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, with bullhorn in hand, drives up and down Revere beach Boulevard warning residents to keep their distance due to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases on March 28.
8/41
Mark Garfinkel
The New England Patriots team airplane, carrying a huge supply of hospital grade PPE for the fight against COVID-19, lands at Logan Airport on April 2.
9/41
Mark Garfinkel
May 1. Flowers on a rainy day, at Boston Public Garden on May 1.
10/41
Mark Garfinkel
The Faulkner Mills is framed by foliage, in Billerica on Oct. 20.
11/41
Mark Garfinkel
The moon is seen shortly before sunrise along Revere Beach on Oct. 15.
12/41
Mark Garfinkel
The Boston skyline frames a bolt of lightning on June 6.
13/41
Mark Garfinkel
A severe thunderstorm exits the coast of Revere on June 26.
14/41
A threatening sky frames a young scooter rider at Revere Beach on July 8.
15/41
Mark Garfinkel
Heavy waves pound the Revere coast as Winter Storm Gail does her thing on Dec. 17.
16/41
Mark Garfinkel
Boston Lighthouse is seen in the background as a surfer rides waves in Winthrop on Feb. 27.
17/41
Mark Garfinkel
An evening rainbow after a storm late afternoon, in Winthrop on June 24.
18/41
Mark Garfinkel
Ducks congregate atop a sunken boat in East Boston on Nov. 9.
19/41
Mark Garfinkel
Cataldo Ambulance personnel and Revere firefighters helped a mom and her newborn as the mom delivered her baby in morning traffic in Revere on July 16.
20/41
Mark Garfinkel
An Everett firefighter trains his hose on a morning fire on July 17.
21/41
Mark Garfinkel
A tired Boston firefighter takes a moment shortly after his colleagues rescued a mother and her two young children from a South End apartment fire on Dec. 2.
22/41
Mark Garfinkel
The full moon sets behind Boston’s Prudential Tower on Oct. 1.
23/41
Mark Garfinkel
The Flower Moon/Supermoon sets over Boston’s Zakim Bunker Hill Bridge on May 6.
24/41
Mark Garfinkel
A smoky/hazy sunrise caused by smoke from western wildfires rises over Boston Harbor’s Graves Light on Sept. 16.
25/41
Mark Garfinkel
A high-altitude jet flies through a photographer’s view of the moon. Jet was over Weymouth as photographer shot from Winthrop.
26/41
Mark Garfinkel
The convergence of Saturn and Jupiter, also known as the Great Conjunction, or Christmas Star, is seen from East Boston’s Orient Heights on Dec. 21.
27/41
Mark Garfinkel
A unique sky over East Boston during the Department of Defense flyover on July 4.
28/41
Mark Garfinkel
Salem (Mass.) Police help out a wayward duckling after it and several siblings fell into a storm drain on July 18.
29/41
Mark Garfinkel
A squirrel appears surprised at a bird feeder in Winthrop on April 10.
30/41
Mark Garfinkel
An hours-old baby Robin baths in the morning light in Winthrop on May 30.
31/41
Mark Garfinkel
An Eagle carries a stick back to a nest along the Charles River on March 6.
32/41
Mark Garfinkel
A seagull and a decoy, atop an East Boston house on Oct. 29.
33/41
Mark Garfinkel
Mourning Doves congregate under a rising moon in Winthrop on Jan. 2.
34/41
Mark Garfinkel
A Great Egret takes off from East Boston’s Belle Isle Marsh on April 7.
35/41
Mark Garfinkel
A Mourning Dove is framed by the rising moon in Winthrop on Jan. 7.
36/41
Mark Garfinkel
A squirrel and a peanut on a roof in Winthrop on Dec. 12.
37/41
Mark Garfinkel
A pre-Halloween snowstorm added to the beauty of Sudbury on Oct. 30.
38/41
Mark Garfinkel
In Newbury, Mass., Colby Farm Sunflowers are in full bloom on Sept. 3.
39/41
Mark Garfinkel
A child plays in the lobby of the JFK Library, on Presidents Day on Feb. 17.
40/41
Mark Garfinkel
A car sits inside a Medford Nail Salon after a multi-vehicle crash on July 28.
41/41
Mark Garfinkel
A high-kicking Emily Entingh, a Boston Ballet dancer, poses for a photo at the Massachusetts State House on Dec. 11.

