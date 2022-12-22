Local

Picture Boston: Our Most Memorable Photos of 2022

By Mark Garfinkel

We're inundated with photos every day, but NBC10 Boston staff photographer Mark Garfinkel captures the sights and scenes of Boston and the surrounding areas like no one else can.

From breaking news to events and natural beauty, all kinds of moments can make an impact. here are some of his most memorable photos from 2022.

Jan. 3- East Boston, Mass. The remains of BHA Orient Heights housing, along Vallar Rd., is seen early this morning as it is being torn down to make way for new East Boston housing.
Jan. 7-Revere, Mass. Frozen in Time. The iconic Revere Beach clock is framed by heavy snowfall. A foot of snow blanketed the area.
Jan 11- Cambridge, MA. City firefighters battled single-digit temperatures as they fought an elementary school fire. No injuries and damage was contained to a relatively small area.
Jan. 17- Winthrop, Mass. High surf pounds the Winthrop shoreline.
Jan 26- Winthrop, Mass. Swan on ice.
Jan. 30- Boston, Mass. Residents dig out from a fresh/heavy snowpack.
Feb. 6- Boston, Mass. A sundog, a halo-type phenomenon caused by refraction of sunlight by ice crystals, is seen in the skies over Boston.
Feb 14- Winthrop, MA A surfer takes to the frigid waters of Winthrop.
Feb. 16- Revere, Mass. One car is stuck as another speeds through standing water caused by an early morning, frigid watermain break on Bennington street, on the Revere/Boston line.
March 1- East Boston, Mass. A patchwork sky frames East Boston’s Belle Isle Marsh, shortly after this morning’s sunrise.
March 10- Saugus, MA. Daybreak snow scene, Ballard Ave. Saugus.
March 14- Lynn, Mass. Nikita Silva holds tight to her daughter Daniella after their Chestnut street home caught fire.
April 1- Boston, Mass. Early morning dense and patchy fog seemed to have rainbow-like colors, at times.
April 4- East Boston, Mass. An Osprey carries a stick to a nest along East Boston’s Belle Isle Marsh.
April 4- Dorchester, Mass. Boston firefighters work the scene of a fire on Fifield Street.
April 7- Boston, Mass. In Boston, two window washers had to be rescued outside the 42nd floor of a Sudbury St. building after their rig got stuck at an angle.
firefighters popped open a window and escorted workers to safety.
April 11- Cambridge, MA. Two construction workers were stabbed and a fellow worker was arrested after a rooftop incident at a Wheeler Street construction site. Cambridge firefighters used a crane to remove the victims from the roof of the building under construction.
April 13- Boston, Mass. Cherry blossoms show a serene spring scene along Storrow Drive.
April 26- Boston, Mass. Tulips bloom along Boston Public garden.
May 3- Chelsea, Mass. A great Egret lifts off from Chelsea Creek.
May 10- Revere, Mass. This morning’s wind swept the sand into textured patterns along Revere Beach.
May 16- Boston, Mass. The full moon sets over the city.
June 4- Winthrop, Mass. A sunset thunderstorm turned the sky a fiery red after it exited the coast of Marblehead/Swampscott, this evening.
June 17- Boston, Mass. Boston firefighters pay tribute at the 50th anniversary event for the 9 firefighters who died at the Hotel Vendome fire. The building can be seen at top left.
June 22- Boston, Mass. A downtown accident caused a car to roll, shortly before the morning commute. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.
June 24- Boston, Mass. Boston firefighters work at a 5-alarm fire at Boston’s One Congress St. as fire burned on the 20th floor of the yet to be completed tower.
June 24- Boston, Mass. A colorful ring around the sun framed Boston’s One Congress St.
June 29- Lynn, MA. Lightning strikes off the coast of Lynn’s Red Rock Park.
July 2- Boston, MA. Lightning strikes over the city of Boston.
July 21- Medford and Somerville firefighters keep a watch on a passenger who jumped from a bridge over the Mystic after her MBTA Orange Line train caught fire.
July 25- Revere, Mass. A clearing storm gives way to a unique cloud formation.
July 29- Charlestown, Mass. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship,” arrives in Boston.
Aug. 3- Winthrop, Mass. Hot dogs.
Aug. 9 – Boston, Mass. Sunset rainbow.
Sept. 16 – Boston, Mass. An early morning watermain break in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood flooded streets in and around Kneeland street and, at times, looked like a watercolor painting.
Sept 16 Boston, MA. An early morning watermain break in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood flooded streets in and around Kneeland street.
Sept. 16 Boston, Mass. An early morning watermain break in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood flooded streets in and around Kneeland street.
Sept. 19- Medford, Mass. Orange line MBTA train ready for their first day back in business after a 30- day safety review shutdown.
Sept 20- Boston, MA. A man evaded police by climbing a South End tree. He was talked down.
Sept. 29- Cambridge, Mass. Early morning MIT Crew members prepare for the day.
Oct 4- Boston, MA. Boston police officers search for clues after a shooting at Dorchester’s Burke High School.
Oct 10- Boston, MA. A dumptruck rollover caused a significant traffic delay on the ramp from Route 93 North to the Massachusetts Turnpike West.
Oct. 12- Needham, Mass. NBC10Boston hosts a gubernatorial debate, with Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl and our own Latoyia Edwards, as moderator.
Oct. 14- Lynn, Mass. An airliner en route to Boston’s Logan airport, casts a shadow over Lynn.
Oct 18- Winthrop, MA. A Great Egret is framed by the Belle isle marsh foliage.
Oct. 21- Boston, Mass. USS Constitution heads back from an underway that commemorated Old Ironside’s 225th anniversary.
Oct 22 – Swampscott, MA. A child snaps a selfie of himself.
Nov. 2- Dorchester, Mass. An over 70 year-old trolley that services the MBTA’s Mattapan-Ashmont line, passes through Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Nov 4., Cambridge, Mass. – A fast-moving low cloud deck shortly after Boston’s sunrise led to a unique visual from Cambridge’s Memorial Drive. The Prudential Center & 200 Clarendon cast shadows into the cloud deck as the sunrise progressed.
Nov. 8- Boston, Mass. Lunar Eclipse. The Blood-Moon Lunar Eclipse is seen framed by Boston’s Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in this 6 photo, in-camera multiple exposure image. An airplane on the 1st moon was an added lucky catch. Moons are seen in roughly 16 min intervals.
Nov. 8- Boston, Mass. Lunar Eclipse. The Blood-Moon Lunar Eclipse is seen framed by Boston’s Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge
Dec 2 – Needham, MA. Double Dogs
Dec 2- Air Force One lands at Boston’s Logan airport, with Winthrop in the foreground. President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser, and met Prince William and Princess Catherine, who were visiting as well.
Dec. 7, Everett, Mass- Everett firefighters stabilize a crashed vehicle, so as to affect a rescue. Minor injuries reported.
Winthrop, MA. – Dec 11- The region’s first snowfall frames a lobster boat and Christmas Tree made of lobster traps.
Dec. 19- Medford, Mass. A car fire in the early morning on Route 93N in Medford.
Medford firefighters were dousing it when I arrived. Lots of smoke. Fire apparatus lights made for a unique view.

