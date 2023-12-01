Piece of metal smashes through windshield, hits woman in head in Weston, police say

A woman driving in Weston, Massachusetts, was injured this week after a piece of metal smashed through her windshield and hit her in the head, according to police.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 20.

Weston police said after the object hit the 35-year-old woman, she slammed on her brakes and was rear-ended by another car.

Two passengers were in the backseat of her car, said police. They weren't injured but a piece of metal was found in the backseat.

The woman was taken to Lahey Hospital with serious head injuries, said police.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers believe the piece of metal was hit by car, sending it airborne and crashing into her windshield, according to police.

While police are still investigating where the metal came from, they said it's potentially from an undercarriage of a commercial truck.